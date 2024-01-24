National Girl Child Day 2024: Top government schemes to secure future of India's daughters

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Girl child

The National Girl Child Day, celebrated on January 24, aims to raise awareness about gender inequality in India and highlight the prejudice and injustice girls face on a day-to-day basis.

Numerous events are conducted in various cities across the country to honour girls on this day. In the previous year's celebrations, the Ministry of Women and Child Development encouraged states and Union Territories to actively participate in the event by organising activities that promote the value of the girl child. Additionally, there are various schemes, investment options, and incentives provided by both the central and state governments for securing the financial future of children, particularly daughters.

Sukanya Samridhi Yojana

The Sukanya Samridhi Yojana is a government-backed small savings scheme specifically designed for daughters. Parents are required to contribute a minimum of Rs 250 per year, and the account can be opened anytime between the birth of the girl child and when she reaches 10 years of age. Deposits range from a minimum of Rs. 250 to a maximum of Rs. 1.50 lakhs annually, and the account remains active for 21 years or until the girl's marriage after turning 18. Partial withdrawals, up to 50 per cent of the balance, are allowed after the girl turns 18, primarily for higher education expenses.

Balika Samridhi Yojana

The Balika Samridhi Yojana caters to girls from families living below the poverty line (BPL). The scheme provides various benefits, including a Rs 500 post-birth grant and annual scholarships ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 based on the girl's class, applicable from Class I to Class X.

UDAAN CBSE Scholarship Programme

The UDAAN CBSE Scholarship Program, initiated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), aims to address the low enrollment of girls in prestigious engineering institutes. Eligible participants include girls studying in Class XI in government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and CBSE-affiliated private schools. Selection is based on merit, considering the candidate's chosen city for weekly virtual classes. Eligibility criteria include a minimum 70 per cent CGPA in Class X, 80 per cent marks in science and mathematics, and a family annual income of less than 6 lakhs.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this initiative on January 22, 2015, with a focus on addressing the decreasing Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and associated challenges related to women's empowerment throughout their life cycle.

The scheme incorporates critical components such as the implementation of the PC and PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) and the implementation of multi-sectoral measures in 100 identified districts with low CSR. The BBBP is designed to address the concerning decline in child sex ratio (CSR) and associated challenges related to women's empowerment.

Collaborating on this initiative are the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Ministry of Human Resource Development. As a centrally run scheme, the BBBP Scheme provides 100 percent financial assistance at the district level.

