'They are change-makers who make our nation and society better': PM Modi on 'National Girl Child Day'

National Girl Child Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed admiration for the unyielding spirit and accomplishments of the "Girl Child" on 'National Girl Child Day', acknowledging them as the "change-makers." Taking to X, the PM stated, "On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors. They are change-makers who make our nation and society better."

Over the past decade, his government has been actively working towards creating a nation where every girl child has the chance to receive education, grow, and prosper, the Prime Minister emphasised.

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 in India to raise awareness about the rights and welfare of girl children in the country. The day was first celebrated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development as a way to address the issues faced by girl children and to promote gender equality in India.

National Girl Child Day: History

The inception of National Girl Child Day dates back to the early 2000s, a period when the central government recognised the pronounced disparity in the treatment of girl children compared to boys. This disparity permeated various facets of society, encompassing education, health, and economic opportunities. The government acknowledged the discrimination and marginalisation faced by girl children, identifying it as a substantial impediment to the overall development of the nation.

In order to tackle these issues, the government initiated several programs and campaigns aimed at enhancing the well-being of girl children. These included the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, which aimed to increase the enrolment of girls in schools and reduce the dropout rate, as well as the 'Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana', a savings scheme for the girl child.

Established in 2008, National Girl Child Day serves the purpose of raising awareness and empowering girls across the nation. The day involves various programs, including awareness campaigns addressing issues such as saving the girl child, child sex ratios, and fostering a healthy and secure environment for girls.

National Girl Child Day: Significance

The significance of National Girl Child Day lies in the fact that it raises awareness about the importance of girl children and their role in society. The day is an opportunity for people to come together and pledge their support for the rights and welfare of girl children. It is also a reminder that girl children are just as important as boys and that they deserve equal opportunities and treatment.

Furthermore, National Girl Child Day also serves as a platform to discuss and address the various challenges faced by girl children in India. These include issues such as child marriage, female foeticide, and lack of access to education and healthcare. The day is an opportunity to create a dialogue around these issues and to come up with solutions to address them.

