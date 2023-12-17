One Nation One Ride 2.0: 2,000 bikers create awareness on saving girl child, education | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bikers in the national capital under 'One Nation One Ride'

Nearly 2,000 bikers from various parts of North India came together to pay tributes to the soldiers and take an oath to 'SAVE GIRL CHILD & EDUCATION' under their campaign 'One Nation One Ride' on Sunday in the national capital.

The participants highlighted the importance of saving and educating girl child while also noting the value of starting the process from own place.

“This is taking place for the second time. This is for the soldiers and this time we have added one more motto 'Save girl child',” a participant said.

“We should start 'Save girl child' from our own home. We intend to tell the people that they should start doing it from their homes,” another said.

The event was held today morning in which the bikers rode from New Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk near GT Karnal Bypass Road to Mojoland in Haryana's Murthal.

The occasion was also graced by some Army officers.

Jeet Kataria runs Tennis academies across the Delhi-NCR region. Following his passion, he started taking tours in different parts of the country on his bike where he met different people.

During this journey, he met new people and collaborated with different minds and it was then that they thought about doing something for society.

This year, it was the second edition of the 'One Nation One Ride' initiative. Last year, under this campaign, they got together to pay tribute to the heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Speaking about the event, Jeet Kataria said this is not only an event but also a motive to bind the youth of the nation together and pay tribute to 1971 war warriors. This time, their agenda is to create awareness about saving girl child and education.

On December 16 in 1971, around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army in Dhaka. This day was since then observed as Vijay Diwas.

"One nation one ride is a cause event by riders of India, started in 2022 with mind set to create awareness in societies. As riding community witnessed a surge in the Delhi-NCR, we decided to utilise this youth energy to create awareness in societies. We have a list of causes, which we feel is very important to cover in events like we do. It’s all started with giving tribute to 1971 war heroes and this year we have opted a very genuine cause 'Save girl child and Education''," he said.

Latest India News