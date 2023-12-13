Market opening: Sensex initiates in negative territory at 69,518, Nifty declines to 20,906

In the early trade on Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks faced a downturn, primarily influenced by declines in bank, financial, and information technology (IT) sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 0.18%, dropping 123 points to reach 69,428, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 0.11%, shedding 24 points to trade at 20,882. Despite this, mid- and small-cap shares showed positivity, with Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.02%, and small-cap climbing 0.15%. The fear index, India VIX, rose by 0.53% to reach the 12.78-level.
Investors are closely observing market movements as the indices reflect a red opening, signaling potential shifts in the financial landscape.