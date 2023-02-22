Macfos IPO oversubscribed on last day; to list on BSE SME on March 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO File Photo for representation only.

Macfos Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed on the final day on Tuesday, February 21. The IPO's price band was fixed at Rs 96-Rs 102 per share bearing a face value of Rs 10 each.

The SME IPO was oversubscribed 270.58 times on the last day. While the non-institutional investors' portion got oversubscribed by 488.82 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) received bids 53.70 times. The retail investors portion got oversubscribed by 268.45 times.

The public issue comprises 2,328,000 equity shares. The company aims to raise Rs 23.74 crore, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

Hem Securities is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

The IPO allotment will be finalised on February 24. The shares will be credited to Demat account of successful bidders on February 28. The issue will list on BSE SME platform on March 1.

Macfos Limited is an e-commerce company. It markets a broad range of over 12,000 electronic components through its website and mobile application Robu.in. It facilitates speeding up product R&D and the prototyping cycle.

