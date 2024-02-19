Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO to close on February 20; here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) IPO

Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is priced at Rs 45 per share, with the subscription period running from February 15 to February 20, and a lot size of 3,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof in the IPO.

Kalahridhaan Trendz specialises in producing fabric with embroidery works, trading and purchasing grey cloth, and printing and dyeing for suiting, shirting, and dress materials in the B2B market.

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, Kalahridhaan Trendz Limited witnessed a remarkable 170.52 per cent increase in profit after tax, while its revenue grew modestly by 0.14 per cent.

The Kalahridhaan Trendz IPO is valued at Rs 22.49 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4,998,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised by the company to cover public issue expenses, meet general corporate purposes, and fulfil working capital requirements.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue, while Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager. Sunflower Broking acts as the market maker.

The basis for the allotment of shares will be finalised on February 21, and the company will initiate refunds on February 22.