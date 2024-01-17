Japan Airlines appoints former cabin attendant as first female president days after jet crash

Follow us on Image Source : JAPAN AIRLINES Mitsuko Tottori

Japan Airlines (JAL) has appointed its first female president, Mitsuko Tottori, marking a significant step in addressing gender inequality in the country's corporate landscape. Tottori, a senior managing executive officer who joined JAL in 1985, is set to assume the role on April 1.

Her appointment comes at a time when Japanese companies are under increased scrutiny to enhance gender diversity and address the substantial gender pay gap in the country, which is the highest among the Group of Seven nations.

Tottori's promotion is seen as a symbolic move in a nation grappling with gender disparities at the workplace. As she takes on this leadership role, Tottori expressed her hope that her appointment will inspire and encourage female employees facing career challenges or significant life events. The announcement also comes as JAL aims to recover from the impact of the pandemic and welcomes a resurgence in tourism.

In recent years, Japan has been facing mounting pressure to bridge the gender gap, and JAL's move is in line with this broader societal shift. Tottori's elevation to the position of president is expected to have a positive impact on encouraging more women to pursue leadership roles within the organisation and beyond.

(With Reuters inputs)

