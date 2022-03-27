IndiGo to launch 100 domestic flights today; commence RCS route from Prayagraj to Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo to launch 100 domestic flights today

Highlights The airline will introduce flights on 20 exclusive routes effective today

The new domestic flights will connect key domestic metro cities and regional centres

Furthermore, IndiGo plans to re-commence 16 exclusive flights

Airline major IndiGo is set to launch 100 flights connecting key domestic metro cities and regional centers, starting from Sunday. Accordingly, the airline will introduce flights on 20 exclusive routes effective today.

Besides, it will commence Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) route from Prayagraj-Lucknow on the same day.

Furthermore, it plans to re-commence 16 exclusive flights.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: "These new and recommenced routes will not only enhance our domestic connectivity across regions but also cater to the city-specific travel demand."

"Reinforcing inter and intra-regional connections between north, east, south, and west, these flights will also promote trade and tourism across the regions. We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand on various sectors."

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of over 275 aircraft.

The airline operates over 1,500 daily flights connecting 73 domestic and 24 international destinations.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Co-promoter Gangwal resigns from IndiGo board; will gradually reduce stake in airline over 5 years

Latest Business News