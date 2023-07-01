Saturday, July 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. GST revenue collection grows 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June | CHECK details

GST revenue collection grows 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June | CHECK details

The revenues for the month of June 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2023 15:54 IST
GST
Image Source : INDIA TV GST revenue collection grows 12% YoY

GST collection:  The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in June 2023 was Rs1,61,497 crore, 12 per cent higher than in the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. It is for the fourth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark. 

According to Finance Ministry, of the total gross GST collected in June 2023, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) comprised Rs 31,013 crore, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 36,224 crore to CGST and Rs 30269 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the states in the month of June 2023 after a regular settlement is Rs 67,237 crore for CGST and Rs 68,561 crore for SGST.

12% higher than last year

“The revenues for the month of June 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year,” the ministry said adding that during the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“It is for the fourth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark. The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the FY 2021-22, FY 22-23 and FY 23-24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs. 1.69 lakh crore respectively,” it said.

India Tv - GST revenue collection grows 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June

Image Source : PIBGST revenue collection grows 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during June 2023

State/UT

June’22

June’23

Growth(%)

Jammu and Kashmir

371.83

588.68

58%

Himachal Pradesh

693.14

840.61

21%

Punjab

1,682.50

1,965.93

17%

Chandigarh

169.7

227.06

34%

Uttarakhand

1,280.92

1,522.55

19%

Haryana

6,713.89

7,988.18

19%

Delhi

4,313.36

4,744.11

10%

Rajasthan

3,385.95

3,892.01

15%

Uttar Pradesh

6,834.51

8,104.15

19%

Bihar

1,232.06

1,437.06

17%

Sikkim

256.37

287.51

12%

Arunachal Pradesh

58.53

90.62

55%

Nagaland

33.58

79.2

136%

Manipur

38.79

60.37

56%

Mizoram

25.85

55.38

114%

Tripura

62.99

75.15

19%

Meghalaya

152.59

194.14

27%

Assam

972.07

1,213.05

25%

West Bengal

4,331.41

5,053.87

17%

Jharkhand

2,315.14

2,830.21

22%

Odisha

3,965.28

4,379.98

10%

Chhattisgarh

2,774.42

3,012.03

9%

Madhya Pradesh

2,837.35

3,385.21

19%

Gujarat

9,206.57

10,119.71

10%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

349.70

339.31

-3%

Maharashtra

22,341.40

26,098.78

17%

Karnataka

8,844.88

11,193.20

27%

Goa

428.63

480.43

12%

Lakshadweep

0.64

21.86

3316%

Kerala

2,160.89

2,725.08

26%

Tamil Nadu

8,027.25

9,600.63

20%

Puducherry

182.46

210.38

15%

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

22.36

35.98

61%

Telangana

3,901.45

4,681.39

20%

Andhra Pradesh

2,986.52

3,477.42

16%

Ladakh

13.22

14.57

10%

Other Territory

205.3

227.42

11%

Center Jurisdiction

143.42

179.62

25%

Grand Total

103317.18

121433.52

18%

 

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during June 2023

State/UTs

Amount (Rs. In crore)

Jammu and Kashmir

             417.85

Himachal Pradesh

             222.35

Punjab

             961.45

Chandigarh

             122.21

Uttarakhand

             221.64

Haryana

          1,153.80

Delhi

          1,136.95

Rajasthan

          1,554.76

Uttar Pradesh

          3,236.11

Bihar

          1,491.33

Sikkim

                39.30

Arunachal Pradesh

             105.43

Nagaland

                61.38

Manipur

                49.88

Mizoram

                55.95

Tripura

                84.46

Meghalaya

                86.75

Assam

             743.95

West Bengal

          1,503.81

Jharkhand

             304.92

Odisha

             409.84

Chhattisgarh

             366.81

Madhya Pradesh

          1,606.95

Gujarat

          1,571.56

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

                27.97

Maharashtra

          3,484.55

Karnataka

          2,688.90

Goa

             162.97

Lakshadweep

                  4.80

Kerala

          1,415.11

Tamil Nadu

          1,873.31

Puducherry

             184.21

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

                24.33

Telangana

          1,621.37

Andhra Pradesh

          1,159.88

Ladakh

                28.68

Other Territory

                82.97

Total

       30,268.53

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Top News

Related Business News

Latest News