GST revenue collection grows 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore in June | CHECK details

GST collection: The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected in June 2023 was Rs1,61,497 crore, 12 per cent higher than in the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. It is for the fourth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs. 1.60 lakh crore mark.

According to Finance Ministry, of the total gross GST collected in June 2023, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) comprised Rs 31,013 crore, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Rs 38,292 crore, Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods).

The government has settled Rs 36,224 crore to CGST and Rs 30269 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of the Centre and the states in the month of June 2023 after a regular settlement is Rs 67,237 crore for CGST and Rs 68,561 crore for SGST.

12% higher than last year

“The revenues for the month of June 2023 are 12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year,” the ministry said adding that during the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

“It is for the fourth time, the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark. The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the FY 2021-22, FY 22-23 and FY 23-24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs. 1.69 lakh crore respectively,” it said.

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during June 2023

State/UT June’22 June’23 Growth(%) Jammu and Kashmir 371.83 588.68 58% Himachal Pradesh 693.14 840.61 21% Punjab 1,682.50 1,965.93 17% Chandigarh 169.7 227.06 34% Uttarakhand 1,280.92 1,522.55 19% Haryana 6,713.89 7,988.18 19% Delhi 4,313.36 4,744.11 10% Rajasthan 3,385.95 3,892.01 15% Uttar Pradesh 6,834.51 8,104.15 19% Bihar 1,232.06 1,437.06 17% Sikkim 256.37 287.51 12% Arunachal Pradesh 58.53 90.62 55% Nagaland 33.58 79.2 136% Manipur 38.79 60.37 56% Mizoram 25.85 55.38 114% Tripura 62.99 75.15 19% Meghalaya 152.59 194.14 27% Assam 972.07 1,213.05 25% West Bengal 4,331.41 5,053.87 17% Jharkhand 2,315.14 2,830.21 22% Odisha 3,965.28 4,379.98 10% Chhattisgarh 2,774.42 3,012.03 9% Madhya Pradesh 2,837.35 3,385.21 19% Gujarat 9,206.57 10,119.71 10% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 349.70 339.31 -3% Maharashtra 22,341.40 26,098.78 17% Karnataka 8,844.88 11,193.20 27% Goa 428.63 480.43 12% Lakshadweep 0.64 21.86 3316% Kerala 2,160.89 2,725.08 26% Tamil Nadu 8,027.25 9,600.63 20% Puducherry 182.46 210.38 15% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 22.36 35.98 61% Telangana 3,901.45 4,681.39 20% Andhra Pradesh 2,986.52 3,477.42 16% Ladakh 13.22 14.57 10% Other Territory 205.3 227.42 11% Center Jurisdiction 143.42 179.62 25% Grand Total 103317.18 121433.52 18%

State-wise growth of GST Revenues during June 2023

State/UTs Amount (Rs. In crore) Jammu and Kashmir 417.85 Himachal Pradesh 222.35 Punjab 961.45 Chandigarh 122.21 Uttarakhand 221.64 Haryana 1,153.80 Delhi 1,136.95 Rajasthan 1,554.76 Uttar Pradesh 3,236.11 Bihar 1,491.33 Sikkim 39.30 Arunachal Pradesh 105.43 Nagaland 61.38 Manipur 49.88 Mizoram 55.95 Tripura 84.46 Meghalaya 86.75 Assam 743.95 West Bengal 1,503.81 Jharkhand 304.92 Odisha 409.84 Chhattisgarh 366.81 Madhya Pradesh 1,606.95 Gujarat 1,571.56 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 27.97 Maharashtra 3,484.55 Karnataka 2,688.90 Goa 162.97 Lakshadweep 4.80 Kerala 1,415.11 Tamil Nadu 1,873.31 Puducherry 184.21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 24.33 Telangana 1,621.37 Andhra Pradesh 1,159.88 Ladakh 28.68 Other Territory 82.97 Total 30,268.53

