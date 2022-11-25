Delhi High Court grants regular bail to Yes Bank's former MD Rana Kapoor in Rs 466 crore money laundering case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Delhi High Court grants regular bail to Yes Bank's former MD Rana Kapoor in money laundering case

Money laundering case: The Delhi High Cout granted regular bail to former Managing Director (MD) and CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor in a matter related to Rs 466.51 crore money laundering case.

According to reports, he was granted bail on Friday, November 25, by the Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain. The case is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Enforcement Directorate Chargesheet (Prosecution Complaint), which involved Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor and Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case, was brought before the trial court in October 2021.

The ED noted that an ECIR was filed against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., and others, charging them with breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, forgery, for misappropriation of public money between 2017 to 2019.

CBI filed charge sheet against Kapoor and Thapar

Earlier in September this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also filed a charge sheet against Kapoor as well as Thapar. Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the case, officials said. His role, however, surfaced during the investigation, they said.

Kapoor is also co-accused with Thapar in another case related to the alleged diversion of public money in Yes Bank in exchange for a high-end property in an upscale neighbourhood of Delhi, the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor, DHFL's Wadhawans laundered money worth Rs 5,050 crore: ED

Latest Business News