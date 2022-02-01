Budget 2022: ECLGS scheme to be extended till Mar 2023, says Finance Minister Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Budget 2022: ECLGS scheme to be extended till Mar 2023, says Sitharaman

Highlights The ECLGS will be extended with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore, Sitharaman said

The draft DPRs for five river links have been finalised, she said

Implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking will be taken up, Sitharaman said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

She also said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.

In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector.

"ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Sitharaman announces 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains during next 3 years

Latest Business News