Agro SME IPO opens for subscription today, order book at Rs 100 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sameera Agro and Infra will begin today, December 21 and end on December 27. Its equity shares will be listed on Emerge, the SME exchange platform of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to the draft paper filed with SEBI, its total order book currently stands at Rs 100 crore. The IPO price has been set at Rs 180 apiece, having a face value of Rs 10 each.

The lot size is set at 800 shares and the total issue size stands at 3,480,000 shares, aggregating up to Rs 62.64 crores. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 144,000.

As per the rule, non-retail investors can bid for a minimum of two lots or 1,600 equity shares, worth Rs 2,88,000.

The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 34.8 lakh shares and 50 per cent of the net IPO offer has been reserved for retail investors.

Shares of Sameera Agro will get listed on NSE SME and the tentative listing date is set as January 1 (Monday).

The grey market premium (GMP) for Sameera Agro and Infra IPO is currently around Rs 35 per share, indicating a positive sentiment in the market.

ProfitMart Securities and SEBI-registered investment adviser Equity99 have given a "subscribe for long-term gains" rating on the IPO.

According to the draft paper, the net proceeds raised from IPO will be utilised towards the construction of ongoing projects, and a new multiplex, and meet the existing working capital requirement for the agro-business and general corporate expenses.

