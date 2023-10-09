'On alert, employees safe': Adani Group on safety of Israel's Haifa Port amid war with Hamas

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The Adani Group

The Adani Group, which operates the Haifa Port in Israel, said that it was "closely monitoring the action on the ground" and that all employees were safe as the country is embroiled in a brutal war in the aftermath of an unprecedented and violent attack by Hamas.

"At a time like this, our thoughts continue to be with the people of Israel. We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in South Israel, whereas Haifa port is situated in the North. We have taken measures to ensure safety of our employees and all of them are safe," said the Adani Group's spokesperson in a statement.

The group further noted that Haifa's overall contribution to Adani Ports and SEZ Limited's numbers is relatively small at 3% of the total cargo volume. "For the current financial year (Apr 23-Mar 24), we have guided for Haifa Cargo volumes range of 10-12 MMT and APSEZ’s total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT," it said.

From April to September 2023, APSEZ's total cargo volume was 203 MMT, out of which Haifa's share was only 6 MMT.

"We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality," said the spokesperson.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its third day, the government declared war and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a major surprise attack by Hamas. Militants of the armed group infiltrated Israel on Saturday and gunned down several civilians and soldiers during a Jewish holiday and launched over 4,000 rockets at the country from Gaza.

In retaliation, Israel declared war and conducted airstrikes and struck over 1,000 targets in Gaza to prevent more infiltrations. The death count in the conflict crossed 1,200, including 700 killed by Hamas in Israel and 500 killed in Israel's retaliatory strikes on Gaza.

