Image Source : GOOGLE Booz in 60 minutes! Zomato starts home delivery of liquor in Odisha

Food delivery platform, Zomato is starting home delivery of liquor in Odisha from today, after Jharkhand. The new Zomato Wine Shops service will be available to customers on the home page of the app. It will allow users to select any product from the listed retailers and get it delivered to their doorsteps. However, only licensed retailers will be listed under the new service and customers can purchase liquor from 9 AM to 6 PM as permitted by the state authorities.

“We’re happy to be of service to our users in Odisha who can now use Zomato to get alcohol delivered in addition to grocery and food delivery. We are working very closely with excise departments to ensure end-to-end compliance to the safety guidelines and are also introducing consumption and identity verification protocols to promote responsible ordering and consumption. We are thankful to the Odisha government and the liquor retail industry in enabling safe and compliant delivery of alcoholic beverages in Odisha. We look forward to building this partnership together,” said Rakesh Ranjan, Vice President at Zomato.

Starting with Bhubaneswar, Zomato will soon expand to other cities like Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack.

Zomato has also built several safety processes to ensure safe delivery of alcohol. Among the measures is age-verification at the time of ordering as well as delivery of product.

Users will be required to upload a valid ID proof to be eligible for ordering which would later be verified by the delivery partner at the time of handing over the order. There would also be product category limits to promote responsible ordering.

Zomato has announced Odisha as the second state in which the company will be home delivering alcohol. Earlier, the company had begun the service in Jharkhand.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage