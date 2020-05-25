Mukesh Ambani's JioMart now live across India: All about Reliance's JioMart online grocery service

Image Source : RELIANCE Reliance’s JioMart now live across India:All about Mukesh Ambani's online grocery service

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has launched an online grocery service, JioMart across India, after running pilot programme in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Kalyan. Reliance's JioMart is expected to challenge its rivalling Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart Inc's Flipkart in the huge Indian market. JioMart will deliver groceries in more than 200 towns across the country. Currently, JioMart is available as a web version but the mobile version is expected to be available very soon. JioMart is also giving a minimum of 5 per cent discount on select products. Apart from grocery, JioMart is also offering personal care, home care and baby care products.

The page notes, “We offer you the convenience of shopping everything that you need for your home – be it fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy item, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items & personal care products from a single virtual store.”

While the number of cities JioMart is now serving is not confirmed but based on the pin codes punched-in showed that the service is available in multiple Tier-I and II cities such as Chandigarh, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gwalior, Kota, Ludhiana, Surat etc.

Customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other metros can also order from JioMart that will compete with other platforms such as Alibaba-backed BigBasket and SoftBank-funded Grofers, Amazon, Flipkart Supermart etc.

JioMart further claims that all products listed are sourced directly from the registered farmers. With JioMart, the company wants to move farmers online to sell their products and boost their business which was impacted due to coronavirus pandemic.

How to Sign up with JioMart:

Go to official website JioMart.com and click on Sign up > enter your mobile number > enter the OTP you received on your phone number within the allotted time. It’s as simple as that. After entering the details you can start shopping.

Payment options on JioMart:

As far as the payment options are concerned, JioMart allows customers to make the payment via debit/credit cards of almost all banks, Paytm, JioMoney, PhonePe, UPI, Mobikwik. It is also offering the cash-on-delivery option, unlike its competitors.

