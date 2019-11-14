Pizza Hut's new ad campaign features popular YouTube star Bhuvan Bam

Popular YouTube star Bhuvan Bam has featured in Pizza Hut's ad campaign for the first time. Pizza Hut roped in Bam for the new campaign to announced its newest range starting at Rs 99 and Rs 199. The offer is valid on pan pizzas everyday across its channels of dine-in, delivery and takeaway. Ace ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar directed the Pizza Hut campaign involving Bam, who is better known as BB ki Vines. Bhuvan Bam is seen in a fun and quirky way, grooving on the brand''s first ever jingle "Pizza Hut Javenge 99 Mein Khaavenge".

"We wanted to communicate our value proposition as ultimately this is our value campaign which is about a new price point and we needed this price point to stick into people''s mind. At the same time, we wanted to do it in a very youthful and catchy manner.

"If you look at the ads, it''s a brand campaign that is communicating the message of experiencing the tastiest pizzas at Pizza Hut along with communicating the price point. So, it really was two-fold including both value and refreshed look for the brand," said Yashodhara Lal, Marketing Director, Pizza Hut India.

"Our legacy lies in our exceptional dine-in experience. So we wanted to invite people back to the Hut. So this idea (Pizza Hut Javenge 99 Mein Khavenge) fits really well. The catchy jingle was just spot-on and perfect," she added.

Commenting on his collaboration with the brand, Bam said: "I have never done any such thing before. There was a lot of new things that I did in terms of performing stunts and jumping off from places. We all have grown up eating pizzas from Pizza Hut and to get associated with such a brand is itself an honor and a dream come true. Every second was worth it!

(With IANS inputs)