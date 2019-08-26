Bill Gates $4 billion away from surpassing Jeff Bezos to reclaim world's richest title

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos was in the news after he surpassed Bill Gates, the billionaire founder of Microsoft, in 2018 and acquired the world's richest man title. Well, Gates, who reclaimed the world’s richest title for almost 20 years, is just $4 billion away from being richest again.

Jeff Bezos' wealth dipped nearly $16 billion to $109 billion in 2019, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is also world's second-richest person at present has a net worth of $105 billion, whereas Jeff Bezos commands a net worth of nearly $109 billion as of August 25, 2019, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Notably, Gates added $14.2 billion to his net worth this year while on the other hand, Jeff Bezos has lost about $15.7 billion in the present calendar year 2019.

In 2017, Jeff Bezos has briefly piped Bill Gates, while Amazon finally successfully surpassed Gates to become the world’s richest person in 2018. The massive spurt in share prices of Amazon steered Jeff Bezos to top the 'world’s richest list.

In April this year, a drastic reduction in Jeff Bezos’ wealth was witnessed when it fell to $115 billion from $150 billion in a single day.

In an interview earlier, when Jeff Bezos was asked if he wanted to seek the world’s richest title, the Amazon founder had said, ''I can assure you I have never sought that title and it was fine being the second wealthiest person in the world. That actually worked fine... I would say it's something people naturally are curious about you know...it's a kind of an interesting curiosity but it's not the thing I would much rather… [be known as] inventor Jeff Bezos or entrepreneur Jeff Bezos or you know father Jeff Bezos, those kinds of things are much more meaningful to me.''

To be noted, the net worth of almost all the billionaires is largely derived from their equity interests, either in their own company or a pool of other enterprises or a proportionate mix of both.

