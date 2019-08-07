World's richest people lose $117 billion in a day, Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 17,369 crore; here's what happened

Image Source : FILE World's 500 richest lose $117 billion in a day, Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 17,369 cr; here's why

Around 500 billionaire's across on the earth has lost $117 billion in a day as US stocks plunged on Monday. Among 500 billionaires, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani suffered a staggering loss of $2.45 billion (Rs 17,369 crores).

It was the biggest one-day drop posted by US stocks this year, which lead 500 individuals loss 2.1% of their collective net worth in a single day, according to a report in Bloomberg.

According to Business Today report, as many as 21 billionaires lost $1 billion or more as investors reacted to tensions between the US and China.

The world's richest man, Amazon.com Inc.founder Jeff Bezos lost the most. Bezos saw the steepest decline of $3.43 billion. However, despite suffering major fall, he’s still the richest person on the planet with $110 billion. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault of France, who lost $3.25 billion, was next in line followed by Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (-$2.80 billion).

Why billionaires lost billions in a day?

As per a report in Business Today, the US announced last week that it would impose a 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports worth $300 billion from September 1. It also said that it could raise duties further if China's President Xi Jinping failed to move more quickly towards a trade deal.

Other than Ambani, 17 Indian billionaires from the country, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Uday Kotak, Gautam Adani, Radhakishan Damani, Cyrus Poonawalla and Savitri Jindal, lost over $6 billion in a single trading day. Bharti Airtel chief Sunil Mittal was the only desi name on the list to be in the green, seeing his personal fortune increased by $92.8 million.

The loss is an abrupt reversal for the world's richest, however, even after Monday's tumble, the 500 individuals on the index control almost $5.4 trillion, an 11% increase from Jan. 1.

