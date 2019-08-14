Meet world's richest family who gets richer by Rs 28 crore every hour, Rs 707 crore per day

Meet world's richest family that gets Rs 28 cr richer every hour, Rs 707 cr per day

Bloomberg's latest ranking of the world’s richest families is out and has revealed how heirs at the top of the list are watching their fortunes grow by millions of dollars every hour.

According to Bloomberg’s most recent financial report, the Walton family of Walmart is the richest clan in the world, with a total family wealth of $191 billion.

Every minute, Walmart’s founding family earns a whopping $70,000. Which also amounts to $4 million per hour and $100 million per day.

This means the wealthiest dynasty, the Waltons get $4 million (₹28.3 crore) per hour or $100 million (₹707 crore) richer per day for past one year.

The wealth of the world's richest family has increased by $39 billion to $191 billion since June 2018. The latest generation of Waltons is establishing its own enterprises. According to Bloomberg, the minimum starting hourly wage for a Walmart associate is $11.

According to Bloomberg's evaluation, America's richest 0.1 per cent possess more wealth than they have since 1929.

Among the world's wealthiest dynasties, the fortune of India's Ambani family has swelled by $7 billion, to $50 billion. The Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani is at the 9th position in Bloomberg ranking of the world's wealthiest families.

Meanwhile, other American dynasties are giving neck-to-neck fight to the Waltons in terms of the assets they’ve accrued. The Mars family, of candy fame, has swelled by $37 billion, bringing its fortune to $127 billion.

While the Kochs, the industrialists-cum-political-power-players, wealth increased by $26 billion, to $125 billion. Other big gainers include Ferrero family, the owners of the fashion house Chanel and Italy whose brands include Nutella spread and Tic Tac mints.

In all, the world’s 25 richest families have $250 billion more wealth, compared to last year. The 25 wealthiest families on the planet are now worth over $1.4 trillion.

Here's the list of top 10 wealthiest families in the world now

1. Walton of Walmart, $190.5 billion

2. Mars of Mars, $126.5 billion

3. Koch of Koch Industries, $124.5 billion

4. Al Saud, $100 billion

5. Wertheimer of Chanel, $57.6 billion

6. Hermes of Hermes, $53.1 billion

7. Van Damme, De Spoelberch, De Mevius of Anheuser-Busch InBev, $52.9 billion

8. Boehringer, Von Baumbach of Boehringer Ingelheim, $51.9 billion

9. Ambani of Reliance Industries, $50.4 billion

10. Cargill, MacMillan of Cargill, $42.9 billion

