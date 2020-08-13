Image Source : PTI Hyundai rolls out membership programme for new car buyers; tied up with new 21 brands

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday launched a membership programme for its new car buyers across the country. As part of the initiative, the company has tied up with 21 brands across lifestyle, travel, education, car accessories, among others to offer various benefits to its new car buyers.

HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim told reporters that through such endeavours the company aims to become the lifetime partner of its customers in automotive and beyond.

"We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative," he noted. Going ahead, the company would continue to add new partners to dish out exclusive deals for Hyundai car owners, Kim said.

"In the second phase of the programme, we aim to bring the existing Hyundai car owners under the initiative as well. We would also continue to add more partners in the programme," he added.

Under the Hyundai Mobility Membership programme, the company has tied up with Mobis, Shell, JK Tyre, Revv, Zoom car, Avis, Savaari and DriveU.

In the lifestyle segment, it has tied up with Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, OYO, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu.

HMIL AVP - New Business Strategy Group Brijesh Gubbi Suresh said it is just the beginning of the initiative and in future sub-categories of segments would continue to evolve.

The scope of the programme would be most probably expanded in the last quarter od this calendar year, he added.

"This programme is first of its kind for Hyundai globally and focuses on meaningful engagement with customers," Suresh noted.

