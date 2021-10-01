Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO How this company aims to change the face of public transport in India with its E-bus

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly stressed the need for 'green projects'. From building green express highways to electric vehicles (EVs), Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways Minister, is encouraging the use of environment-friendly technologies for development.

Taking a cue from the Centre's push for sustainable development via green projects, Navrattan Group has taken up several projects ensuring minimum depletion of natural resources with an aim to preserve for the coming generations.

"Giving back to nature and Mother Earth with cleaner and greener means of development is the only way of positive progression,"Himash Verma, Chairman, founder of Navrattan Group said.

The group has now launched a new firm - SUNSUL Technology - that will focus on innovation in the green energy sector.

Navrattan Group is also developing a 'Composite Electric Bus'. The E-Bus would be launched on Indian roads soon and the company aims to change the face of public transport in the country with it.

"Zero emissions make it eco-friendly while its strong suspension adds to the road compatibility making it the best bet for our roads. The E-Bus is a product of the state-of-the-art technology which is sure to make commuting comfortable and trouble-free for the passengers," Verma said.

