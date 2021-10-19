12 including 3 HDFC employees arrested for trying to withdraw money from NRI account

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE HDFC Bank, in its complaint, alleged that in all 66 attempts were made to access the internet banking of the account.

The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested 2 people, including 3 HDFC Bank employees, for attempting to make unauthorised withdrawals from a very high-value NRI account.

Acting on a complaint filed by the HDFC Bank, the Cyber Crime Unit busted the racket involved in unauthorized attempts and hacking through internet banking and attempts of withdrawal using fraudulently obtained cheque book of a high valued NRI customer of the private bank.

"Our systems detected unauthorised and suspicious attempts to transact in certain accounts. Basis the system alerts, we reported the matter to law enforcement agencies for further and necessary investigation, and lodged an FIR. Basis the FIR, police has arrested suspects including bank staff. We have suspended bank staff pending outcome of the investigation," HDFC Bank said in a statement.

"The bank is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. At HDFC Bank, there's zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise," it added.

How the racket was busted

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was tasked to identify the culprits on the basis of technical footprints and human intelligence. On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified.

Raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. During the course of investigation, 12 persons were arrested. Out of the 12 arrested accused persons, three are HDFC bank employees, who were involved in issuing the cheque book, updating the mobile phone number and removing the debt freeze of the account, the police said.

