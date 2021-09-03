Gold Price Today: Gold rises marginally; silver falls Rs 209

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold rises marginally; silver falls Rs 209

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 2 to Rs 46,171 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,169 per 10 grams. In contrast, silver prices declined Rs 209 to Rs 62,258 per kg, from Rs 62,467 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading mildly higher at USD 1,813 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24 per ounce.

"Gold prices are trading in a narrow range this week ahead of the key US employment data," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: HDFC Life to acquire Exide Life for Rs 6,687 crore

ALSO READ: Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 100; silver tanks Rs 134

Latest Business News