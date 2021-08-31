Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 100; silver tanks Rs 134

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold declines Rs 100; silver tanks Rs 134

Gold prices declined by Rs 100 to Rs 46,272 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,372 per 10 gram. Silver prices also dipped Rs 134 to Rs 62,639 per kilogram from Rs 62,773 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 4 paise to 73.25 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.16 per ounce.

