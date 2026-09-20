Adani's 3,200 MW thermal power plant inaugurated in Assam, Jeet Adani says it will create 40,000 jobs in state

Guwahati:

Adani Group Director Jeet Adani and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (September 20) laid the foundation stone for a 3,200 MW ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power plant at Chapar in Dhubri district of the state. The 4×800 MW project, being developed by Adani Power, entails an estimated investment of Rs 48,000 crore.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Jeet Adani said the Adani Group's investments in Assam would prioritise local employment, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Jeet Adani praised the Assam government's approach to development and said the state had created an environment conducive to investment and business. He credited Chief Minister Sarma with maintaining close oversight of projects and pushing for faster execution.

"I want to share a personal experience with all of you. When we first came to Assam, our goal was to contribute to the development here. But as we started working here, new doors of development kept opening for us. And throughout this journey, Himanta Biswa Sarma continuously boosted our enthusiasm. One quality of his that personally inspired me is that he doesn't like to keep development limited to files and presentations; he wants to see it ground-tested. His decisions have speed, his execution has urgency, and he has enthusiasm for adopting new ideas," said Jeet Adani.

"Although he is the Chief Minister of Assam, many times, looking at his working style, I feel that he is the CEO of Assam," Jeet Adani said, referring to Sarma's focus on project timelines and implementation.

"He keeps an eye on the progress, timeline, and delivery of every project. And this very combination is giving a new momentum to Assam's development," he added.

Assam can become India's 'energy hub'

Jeet Adani said the Adani Group's investments in Assam would prioritise local employment, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. He said the company expected job opportunities for local youth to increase as its presence in the state expanded.

"For me, there is one more thing even more important than this. The commitment our Chairman made back then clearly stated that every initiative and every investment would prioritize local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is the true spirit of Viksit Bharat 2047, and with this vision, today we are not just laying the foundation for a power plant—we are laying the foundation for new opportunities for the future of Assam," he said.

He also said Assam had the potential to emerge as a major energy hub, citing its geographic location, water resources and renewable energy potential.

"Our effort is to ensure that in the coming times, more and more local youth become a part of this journey. However, our commitment in Assam is not limited to thermal power alone. With Assam's natural geographic beauty, abundant water resources, potential for renewable energy, and strategic location, I believe that in the coming days, Assam will not only meet its own energy needs but also emerge as a major energy hub strengthening India's overall energy security. You could even say that Assam has the potential to become India's battery," said Jeet Adani.

"Building this project will bring together thousands of workers, engineers, technicians, contractors, and suppliers. It will spark massive economic activity for local businesses. The youth will find excellent jobs close to home, and the communities living around the project will be our partners in this progress. In fact, we've already conducted 4 to 5 job drives here, and 4,500 local youth from Assam have already been hired! The Adani Group's businesses in Assam will generate around 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the people here," he said.

Historic day: Assam CM

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma described the project as a major milestone for Assam's energy sector and said it would be the largest thermal power project in the Northeast.

"Today is a historic day in the journey of transformation of Assam’s energy sector. I feel extremely happy and proud to be present at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of this major 3,200-MW coal-based thermal power project in Chapar, Dhubri district. The foundation stone-laying of the thermal power project being established on the land of Chapar marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam’s energy sector. Not only for the entire Assam, but as the largest thermal power project in Northeast India, the beginning of this project sends a strong message not only for our state but for the entire country," he said.

Sarma said the Rs 48,000-crore project would be the largest industrial investment in Assam and would have a significant impact on the socio-economic development of Dhubri, which he described as a relatively backward district.

"This is a 3,200-MW power generation project. There was an 800-MW thermal power project in Salakati. This power project is four times larger than the one in Salakati. The Adani Group will invest Rs 48,000 crore in this. I think this will be the largest industrial investment in Assam. And with this kind of industry coming to a somewhat backward district like Dhubri, there will be significant benefits to its socio-economic development," he said.

3200 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant

The 4×800 MW thermal power project, being developed by Adani Power, entails an estimated investment of Rs 48,000 crore. The project also includes plans to develop transmission infrastructure for evacuating the 3,200 MW of power generated at the plant. The Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited has initiated the process for transmission facilities, including a 400 kV Chapar-Rangia transmission line and associated substations.

The proposed plant will comprise four 800 MW units and is planned over approximately 585 hectares, according to documents submitted to the Centre’s Expert Appraisal Committee for thermal projects. The land comprises both government and privately owned plots.

The project is being positioned as a major addition to Assam’s power-generation capacity, with the state government seeking to increase domestic electricity production and reduce its dependence on power sourced from outside the state.

Also Read

Big update on country's first indigenous hydrogen train: Railways plans to extend services to Delhi

Biometric Aadhaar authentication mandatory for subsidised domestic LPG refills from October 1: Govt