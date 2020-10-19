Image Source : FILE Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 182; silver jumps Rs 805

Gold prices rose by Rs 182 to Rs 51,740 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, following gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,558 per 10 grams. Silver also jumped Rs 805 to Rs 63,714 per kilogram from Rs 62,909 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green, rising to USD 1,909 per ounce and silver was quoting with marginal gains at USD 24.

64 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on current market uncertainty over stimulus and rising coronavirus cases. The weaker dollar during the day also supported buying in gold," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

