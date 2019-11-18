Gold futures slip Rs 82 to Rs 37,912 per 10 gm

Image Source : FILE Gold futures slip

Gold prices on Monday fell Rs 82 to Rs 37,912 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in December fell by Rs 82, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 37,912 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,557 lots.

The yellow metal for delivery in February plunged Rs 54, or 0.14 per cent, to Rs 37,931 per 10 gram in 320 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in global market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.18 per cent lower at USD 1,465.90 an ounce in New York.