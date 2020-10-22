Bihar Election 2020: Income Tax notice to Cong after money recovered from parked vehicle outside Patna office

Image Source : ANI A team of Income Tax officials at Congress' office in Patna after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside their compound..

A team of Income Tax officials on Thursday issued a notice to Congress after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside its Patna office. One person detained outside the campus of the office after Rs 8.5 Lakh was recovered from him.

Speaking on the matter, Congress' Bihar incharge Shaktisinh Gohil, "They served notice after money was recovered from a vehicle outside the compound. No money recovered within the compound. We'll cooperate. 22 kg gold, 2.5 kg silver was recovered from BJP candidate from Raxaul. Why is IT not going there?"

