Bihar Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi denied permission to land in Purnea, says Congress

Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address two rallies in Bihar on October 23.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to hit the Bihar election campaign trail on Friday. He is scheduled to hold two rallies in Nawada and Bhagalpur. However, the top Congress leader's itinerary may take a hit as permission for landing of his chopper at Purnea has reportedly been denied.

Congress' Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said that requisite permission has been denied on the grounds that the airstrip at Purnea was undergoing renovation.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to land at Gaya airport from Delhi and then proceed to Nawada's Hisua to address a rally. Sources said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav may also join Rahul during the rally here.

From Hisua, Rahul is slated to proceed to Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur for the second rally of the day. The Congress leader was then supposed to return to Delhi via Purnea. However, with the permission being denied now, he is expected to take take the flight back to the national capital via Bagdogra.

The Congress, which is part of the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and Left parties, is contesting on 70 seats. The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

