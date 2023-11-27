Stock markets: BSE, NSE to remain closed today due to Gurunanak Jayanti: Check list of holidays till March 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purpose only.

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Monday to mark the Gurunanak Jayanti. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BMC) website, the equity segment and the Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) sector would also stay closed. In addition, the morning session of commodity markets will be closed, but they will reopen in the evening.

With traders taking a break to honour this significant religious occasion, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE suspended all trading activities for the day. The closure marks a moment of respect and acknowledgement for the Sikh community, commemorating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Trading on both exchange houses, National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange will resume on Tuesday, November 28. Investors welcomed the temporary halt, allowing them to participate in cultural festivities.

The closure on Monday aligns with the market's tradition of recognizing and respecting various cultural and religious events throughout the year. Following Gurunanak Jayanti, the next stock market holiday is slated for December 25, celebrating Christmas. On this day, financial markets will once again take a pause, resuming regular trading activities the following day.

BSE HOLIDAY LIST TILL MARCH 2024

HOLIDAY DAY DATE FULL/MORNING OFF Guru Nanak Jayanti Monday 27 November 2023 Morning Christmas Monday 25 December 2023 Full Republic Day Friday 26 January 2024 Full Maha Shivaratri Friday 8 March 2024 Morning Holi Monday 25 March 2024 Morning Good Friday Friday 29 March 2024 Morning

Stock markets on Nov 24

On Friday (Nov 24), the equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on Friday, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers. However, buying interest in banking counters helped the bourses limit the losses, the traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04. During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05. The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: India's space economy poised to reach USD 40 billion by 2040: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Latest Business News