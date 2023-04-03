Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Gold prices remain constant over the weekend, 24 carat gold remains at Rs 60,000

Gold observes no changes over the weekend, on April 3, pure gold is trading at Rs 60,000 and standard gold is at Rs 55,000.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 9:37 IST
Gold prices remain constant over the weekend, 24 carat gold remains at Rs 60,000

Gold rate today: On April 3 (Monday), gold prices have remained unchanged since the start of April. Currently, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,000 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,000.

Currently, pure gold is trading at over Rs 60,000 in all major cities. In Tamil Nadu’s capital, Chennai, 24 carat gold (10 grams) is priced at Rs 60,650 while standard gold (10 grams) is at Rs 55,600. There has been a minor fall from the prices registered on April 1, when pure gold was at Rs 60,980 and standard gold was at Rs 55,900. In other important cities of Tamil Nadu like Madurai, Erode and Coimbatore, the prices are the same as in Chennai.

The prices have remained the same in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Delhi, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,150 and ten grams of 22 carat gold is at Rs 55,150. In Mumbai, ten grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs 60,000 while ten grams of 22 carat is priced at Rs 55,000. In Kolkata, ten grams of pure gold is at Rs 55,000 and ten grams of standard gold is at Rs 60,000. 

In Patna, pure gold (ten grams) is priced at Rs 60,050 and standard gold (ten grams) is at Rs 55,050. 

