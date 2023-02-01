Nirmala Sitharaman announces PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group scheme, says it will benefit 3.5L tribals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman announces the PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group scheme, says it will benefit 3.5L tribal

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group Scheme on Wednesday to strengthen the socioeconomic situation of particularly disadvantaged primitive tribal groups. During her speech on the Union Budget for 2023–2024 to Parliament, she announced that Rs. 15,000 crore would be made available to carry out the Prime Minister Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM–PVTG) development mission. She added that it will be done in the following three years under the development action plan for scheduled tribes.

Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group

For the uninitiated, "particularly vulnerable tribal group," or PVTG, refers to a subset of scheduled tribes or a portion of a scheduled tribe that is deemed to be more susceptible than a typical scheduled tribe. There are over 75 recognized PVTG tribes. Announcing the scheme, the Finance Minister said that this will provide PVTG families and habitations with a wide range of basic amenities, including secure housing, clean drinking water, sanitary facilities, and better access to health, education, and nutrition. She added that it will also improve road and telecom connectivity and create opportunities for sustainable livelihood.

Boosting last-mile connectivity

Nirmala Sitharaman also reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to boosting last-mile connectivity. She also announced that an aspirational block program has already been initiated, following in the footsteps of the aspirational district program that has been successfully executed.

The Finance Minister further announced that more than 38,000 teachers and support personnel will be hired for more than 700 Eklavya model schools over the next three years to provide Scheduled Tribe students with a high-quality education. She went on to say that this initiative will benefit over 3.5 lakh tribal people.

FAQs.

1- The PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group Scheme will cater to which section of society?

The PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group Scheme will cater to the "particularly vulnerable tribal group," or PVTG, which is a subset of scheduled tribes or a portion of a scheduled tribe.

2- What is the aim of the PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group scheme?

The aim of this scheme is to provide PVTG communities with essential services including housing, water, roads, communications, education, and health.

