Union Budget 2023: When, where to watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech LIVE

Union Budget 2023: The stage is set for Union budget 2023-24 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth budget in the Parliament on Wednesday (February 1). All eyes would be on the Sitharaman who will deliver the budget speech in which she will reveal who will get what from the Union budget. The budget is very crucial for the Modi government as it is the last full-fledged budget before the next General Elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

As the Indian economy is on recovery mode owing to the Covid crisis that hit economies hard across the world, several sectors expect relief from the budget. The price hikes and unemployment issues would be the major concerns that might be addressed by Sitharaman's budget. Now, the question is where one can watch Union budget live.

Where to watch Union Budget 2023 live?

The Union Budget can be watched live on India TV, Sansad TV and Doordarshan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will be streamed live on India TV's website and YouTube channel-

Click here to watch LIVE on the website - Indiatvnews.com

Click here to watch LIVE on YouTube- https://www.youtube.com/@IndiaTV/featured

When to watch Union Budget LIVE?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will start her budget speech at 11 am on February 1 which may last over one hour. Last time her budget speech duration was around 92 minutes.

Where can one read LIVE UPDATES on the Budget 2023?

Once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts her budget speech, one can read it here- Indiatvnews.com (Click here)

Mobile App:

Details of the the Union Budget 2023 documents will be available on the 'Union Budget mobile application' which can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore and the App Store.

