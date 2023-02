Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Budget 2023: P Chidambaram does not know definition of 'inclusive', says Smriti Irani.

Budget 2023 : Under Amrit kaal, this is a futuristic budget of the developed nation, said Smriti Irani to India TV on Wednesday.

"The poor section of India are friends and well wishers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a futuristic budget of developed India, " said Smriti Irani today.

PM Modi opened over 40,000 bank accounts for poor people and construction of around 11 crore toilets were also made.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2023: Centre promotes 'Green Growth' | Know what it is

Latest Business News