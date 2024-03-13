Tata Motors: Honouring the Road Warriors with Customer Care Mahotsav

Follow us on Image Source : TATA MOTORS Tata Motors launches Customer Care Mahotsav

Imagine this: You're a fleet owner, the backbone of the nation's logistics. Your trucks are your workhorses, and their health directly impacts your business. Tata Motors understands this. That's why they've launched the 'Customer Care Mahotsav' – a grand celebration dedicated to their commercial vehicle customers, going on until March 30th, 2024.

This initiative goes beyond a simple service camp. It's a comprehensive program that acknowledges the unique needs of both the vehicles and the drivers who keep them running.

For Your Trucks: A Meticulous Checkup

Trained technicians will perform thorough vehicle health checks, ensuring your trucks are in top shape.

Enjoy attractive discounts on a select range of Tata Genuine Parts, keeping maintenance costs in check.

Access valuable services like Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) and Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) for a smooth ownership experience.

For Your Drivers: More Than Just Steering

Comprehensive training programs equip drivers with safe and fuel-efficient driving practices, maximizing productivity and fuel savings.

Health check-ups and hygiene kits prioritize driver well-being, ensuring they're fit for the long haul.

Sampoorna Seva 2.0 offers tailor-made value propositions for drivers, recognizing their crucial role in your business.

Commitment to Customer Centricity

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, emphasizes, "This Mahotsav is designed to showcase our diverse service offerings and strengthen our relationship with customers." It's a nationwide celebration happening across all authorized Tata Motors service outlets, encompassing trucks, buses, vans, and small trucks.

A Complete Ecosystem of Support

Tata Motors goes beyond providing class-leading vehicles. They offer a complete ecosystem of support services. Here's what sets them apart:

Sampoorna Seva 2.0 : This comprehensive care package starts from the moment you purchase your vehicle and supports every aspect of its lifecycle, including breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround time, and convenient access to genuine spare parts.

: This comprehensive care package starts from the moment you purchase your vehicle and supports every aspect of its lifecycle, including breakdown assistance, guaranteed turnaround time, and convenient access to genuine spare parts. Fleet Edge: This connected vehicle platform powered by data analytics empowers you to optimize fleet operations and maximize efficiency.

A Celebration of Partnership

The 'Customer Care Mahotsav' is a testament to Tata Motors' dedication to its customers. It's not just about selling vehicles; it's about building a long-term partnership with those who keep India moving. By prioritizing both the health of your trucks and the well-being of your drivers, Tata Motors empowers you to succeed on the road. So, head to your nearest authorized Tata Motors service outlet and experience the difference. Your trucks and drivers will thank you for it.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)