REVE Chat to participate in the Conversational AI and Customer Experience Summit, Bengaluru

REVE Chat, a Singapore-based venture, is going to showcase its AI-powered customer engagement platform at the upcoming Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2024. The event will be held in Bengaluru, India, 18th & 19th April 2024.

Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit is a premier event designed for professionals seeking to explore the convergence of conversational AI and its transformative impact on customer experience (CX). The summit will be attended by all the top market players and key CX decision-makers from different industries including BFSI, EdTech, E-commerce, large enterprises, and others.

REVE Chat will showcase its hybrid AI-powered chatbot featuring large language model as well as its efficient training module. The platform will also exhibit its winning features like co-browsing, screen sharing, and smooth handover of chatbots to human agents

M. Rezaul Hassan, The CEO of REVE Chat, expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the upcoming industry event. "We are thrilled to be a part of this gathering, which brings together key decision-makers from India's as well as different regions’ leading enterprises. We are going to showcase REVE Chat’s AI-powered Chatbot solution bundled with our winning Live Chat platform. We will demonstrate how it changes the way enterprises communicate with their customers on a wide variety of sales channels.”

REVE Chat has already been trusted by leading brands worldwide including Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait; Bank of Scotia, Colombia; The National Institute of Transparency of Mexican Government, the World’s one of the largest network equipment-making companies - Legrand, France, PublicGold, Malaysia; Canadian Hearing Institute, Canada; leading EdTech company - iNeuron, India and 10 Minute School, Bangladesh; world’s 3rd largest MFS - bKash, Bangladesh; Guardian Life Insurance, Bangladesh; and many more.

