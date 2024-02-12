Tejashwi Yadav says he feels sorry for JDU MLAs, asks Nitish are we here to entertain you

Follow us on Image Source : ANI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav lambasted state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he and his party considered JD-U chief as a family member but the CM again ditched them. Yadav also accused the Bihar chief minister of leaving the state in confusion for his political gains by switching sides.

The RJD leader said he feels bad for the JDU MLAs as they are those who go to people for votes, while their leader (Nitish) keeps switching sides creating trouble for them.

Tejashwi's dig at Nitish

The RJD leader took a dig at Nitish Kumar for taking oath for the 9th consecutive time by saying he never saw a leader taking three times oath in one term.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate our chief minister (Nitish) for scripting history by taking oath for the 9th consecutive time. We have not witnessed such a wonderful scene of taking oath for the third time in one term," said the RJD leader in the Bihar Assembly.

RJD leader slams Nitish on Bharat Ratna

Yadav said great socialist leader Karpoori Thakur got Bharat Ratna award, it was a matter of great happiness, you (Nitish) have worked with Thakur and my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) too and you (Nitish) knew that when Thakur increased the reservation, it was the Jan Sangh people who removed him from the post of the chief minister.'

He asserted BJP-led Centre did not pay respect to Thakur by announcing Bharat Ratna award but did a negotiation for the support. He asked Nitish how could he negotiate with those (Jan Sangh (now BJP)) who ousted Thakur from power.

Former Bihar deputy CM targeted Nitish reminding him he considered him a member of the family.

"We think of you (Nitish) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family," he added.

3 RJD MLAs sit with ruling NDA in assembly

RJD, which has lost power in Bihar, on Monday received a jolt inside the Bihar assembly where at least three of its members sat on the ruling party benches.

Tejaswhi raised a point of order, taking objection to party MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav sitting among members of the ruling NDA, ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary.

However, no ruling was given on the point of order by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, who was in the Chair.

