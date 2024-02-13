Nitish Kumar 'murdabad' because we are...: Bihar CM amid Opposition sloganeering against him in Assembly

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Politics: In the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his displeasure when opposition members raised slogans against him while he was speaking in the House. Nitish Kumar remarked that such sloganeering was occurring because of the positive work his government had accomplished, while the opposition resorted to creating disruptions.

Kumar was briefing the House about the progress in health services when slogans like 'Nitish Kumar down with' and 'Nitish Kumar 'haaye-haaye' were heard from behind.

RJD MLA Sunil Singh raised slogans against Nitish Kumar. Following this, the Chairman expressed displeasure, stating that such behavior would not be tolerated. Subsequently, opposition members became agitated. Several members, including former CM Rabri Devi, started chanting slogans against Nitish Kumar and moved to the well of the House. An argument ensued between RJD MLA Sunil Singh and JD(U) MLA Sanjay Singh. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also spoke up, sternly warning the unruly RJD members.

Nitish Kumar on sloganeering by Opposition

In response to the sloganeering by the opposition, Kumar said, "You are chanting Nitish Kumar 'murdabad' because we are providing treatment to everyone through medical facilities. You wanted everyone to die."

Kumar rebuked Singh, who was chanting slogans against him, saying, "You are shouting slogans, don't you remember your situation? If I start answering, you will be ruined. Go sit down, or leave. We don't value this; we are not watching how you are behaving."

'Irregularities committed by RJD members to be investigated'

The Chief Minister also stated that the irregularities committed by RJD members would be investigated, and they would not be spared. He emphasised that they were strengthening the police force and ensuring their effective functioning. He also highlighted the developmental work carried out by his government.

"There will be an investigation into the mischief you people have done, and no one will be spared. These people want to create discrepancies in the number of police forces, just like before. It was our government that implemented the liquor ban in Bihar. Law and order are prevailing in Bihar. When these people started causing trouble, we came here (to power), and when the next elections come, they will disappear somewhere. We are doing good work, that's why slogans of 'Nitish Kumar' murdabad are being raised," he said.

Responding to a vote of thanks proposal on the Governor's address, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that since they took office in Bihar, they have been continuously working for development. He mentioned that there was nothing in Bihar before 2005, but since then, they have collectively worked for development.

Kumar said that people did not venture out of their homes after 5:00 pm, but since their government took charge, the rule of law has been established. He praised the Bihar Police for their efficient work and stated that they provided justice to Muslims who faced atrocities during the RJD regime.

He concluded by saying that despite opposition protests, they were tirelessly working for Bihar's progress.

Nitish Kumar wins Bihar floor test

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday emerged victorious in the Assembly floor test amid the walkout by former ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Tejashwi Yadav. The trust vote took place two weeks after Kumar switched sides from the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to join the NDA bloc. CM Nitish Kumar-led government got 129 votes in its favour. The Opposition did not attend the voting as they staged a walkout when Kumar was speaking in the Assembly. The Bihar assembly has a strength of 243 MLAs.

Earlier in January, Nitish Kumar, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of I.N.D.I.A, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Putting to rest frenzied speculations around his future and that of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, his second volte face in less than 18 months.

