Bihar: Coach of goods train derails in Buxar days after North East Express accident in region

A coach of a goods train going on the down line derailed at Dumraon railway station in the Buxar district on Monday night.

"Senior officials have been apprised about the incident and operations to restore the rail services began," CPRO, East Central Railways (ECR) said.

North East Express derailment in Buxar

Earlier, at least four passengers died and 70 others got injured when six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near the Raghunathpur station in Bihar's Buxar district on Wednesday night (October 11). The derailment occurred at 9:53 pm and at least two AC III Tier coaches had toppled over while four other coaches jumped the tracks.

A Railway Police Force official said at least 70 passengers have been injured and shifted to local hospitals. Those with serious injuries were rushed to AIIMS, Patna.

“Will find the root cause of derailment,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X, even as he expressed condolences for the loss of lives.

The minister said evacuation and rescue operations were completed and all coaches have been checked.

The 23-coach 12506 North East Express had departed the Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi at 7:40 am on Wednesday for its nearly 33-hour journey to Kamakhya, about six kilometres away from Guwahati.

Reason of accident

A fault in railway tracks was the possible cause of derailment of all the coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express in Bihar, sources said on Thursday citing a preliminary investigation report.

"It seems that derailment occurred due to fault in tracks," the report, signed by six railway officials, stated.

However, other railway officials pointed out that the train was brought to a sudden halt by applying brakes when it was travelling at great speed. The guard of the Assam-bound train, Vijay Kumar, recalled that he felt brakes had been suddenly applied which was followed by jerks.

"I was busy with my paperwork when I realised that the driver suddenly applied brakes. This was followed by a few jerks and I fainted. Later, I found myself in the adjoining fields, where villagers were sprinkling drops of water on my face," said Kumar, who has sustained minor injuries.

