Bihar: New Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha get 'Z plus' security cover | Know what it is

Patna: The central government has accorded 'Z-plus' security to newly appointed Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. It is important to highlight that both of these leaders previously had CRPF's Y category security. Furthermore, it's worth noting that 'Z Plus' security is considered the highest level of security.

It is pertinent to mention that Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar parted ways with Mahagathbandhan (coalition of RJD, Congress and other left parties) and formed a government with the NDA. Nitish Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time and two Deputy Chief Ministers were appointed.

Know what is Z plus security cover

Z-plus security is the highest level of security provided by the Indian government, surpassing Z, Y, X, Y+, and Z categories.

Z+ security covers a dedicated team of trained personnels, that are equipped with advanced weapons of modern technology.

Those under Z-plus security are typically accompanied by more than 10 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and 55 trained personnel including policemen are armed and equipped to provide round-the-clock protection. The job of these commandos is to provide 24-hour security to the person concerned.

Z-plus protectees are provided with bulletproof vehicles for their transportation, ensuring enhanced safety during travel.

Z Plus category is given only to VVIPs.

The commandos in the Z-plus security force receive expert martial arts and unarmed combat training.

This security cover has been provided to Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Finance Minister, Businessman Mukesh Ambani and others.

Besides personal security, measures are also taken to secure the residences of individuals under Z-plus security, including perimeter security, surveillance cameras, and access control.

Providing Z-plus security is the responsibility of the central depending on the status and jurisdiction of the individual requiring such protection.

Overall, Z-plus security is a comprehensive security cover designed to safeguard high-profile individuals facing grave threats, reflecting the government's commitment to ensuring their safety and security.

Who are two new Deputy CMs of Bihar?

In Bihar, two Deputy Chief Ministers have been appointed. One of them is OBC leader Samrat Chaudhary, who is the son of Shakuni Chaudhary, a former minister in the Rabri Devi-led government. Samrat Chaudhary initially joined the JDU government led by Jitan Ram Manjhi after leaving RJD. Later, when he joined the BJP, he was appointed as the Vice President of the state BJP and was later nominated to the Bihar Legislative Council. He was appointed as the state BJP president in March last year.

The other leader, Vijay Kumar Sinha, hailing from the upper caste, has held various positions such as Speaker in the State Assembly, Minister in the State Government, and Leader of the Opposition. He was elected as the deputy leader of the BJP legislative party. Vijay Sinha, belonging to the influential Bhumihar community, became an MLA for the first time in 2010 and was appointed as the Labor Resources Minister seven years later. He was elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly in 2020.

