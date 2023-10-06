Bihar: JDU MLA abuses journalists for asking reason behind carrying pistol inside hospital

Follow us on Image Source : ANI JDU MLA Gopal Mandal

A JD(U) MLA in Bihar on Friday (October 6) abused journalists for questioning him about a video clip where he was seen entering a hospital premises with unholstered pistol in his hand.

Gopal Mandal, who is an MLA from the Gopalpur Assembly constituency in Bhagalpur was criticised by his own party member for his conduct.

On the other hand, the police ordered an inquiry into the video footage that went viral on social media.

When reporters asked the MLA about the video which is reportedly a couple of days old, he said that he had forgotten to carry his holster.

“I was carrying my licensed pistol as I always do. But I had forgotten to carry the holster. So I had kept the firearm inside the pocket of my pajamas,” he said.

"I had gone to the hospital to see a relative. While climbing the stairs, the pistol started slipping out of my pocket. So I caught hold of it,” he added.

When the journalists teased him with another question if he was still carrying his pistol, Mandal blurted, “Yes, I do. Do you want me to show it to you? What kind of journalists are you? Do you think you are my father?” He also spewed some expletives which were strongly protested by the journalists.

JDU leader condemns act

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary, considered a close confidant of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, condemned the behaviour when it was reported to him.

“Ours is a party that follows in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and Ram Manohar Lohia. We do not speak the language of guns and bullets,” he said.

What did the police say?

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said that an inquiry into the viral video was conducted by a deputy SP rank officer and the MLA was found to be carrying a licensed weapon.

"The matter is now being referred to the district magistrate, who is the licensing authority, for necessary action," he said.

Serving his fourth consecutive term in the assembly, Mandal has been in the news for his indiscreet behaviour on more than one occasion, the most infamous of these being on board a train two years ago when co-passengers expressed outrage over his moving around in his underclothes.

(With PTI inputs)