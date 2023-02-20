Yamaha India launches 2023 Fascino, RayZR series with upgraded features

Follow us on Image Source : YAMAHA INDIA Yamaha Motor India Launches 2023 Fascino and RayZR Series with Upgraded Features

Yamaha Motor India has announced the launch of the 2023 version of its Fascino and RayZR series of scooters. The Fascino 125 is available in a single variant, Fi Hybrid, while the Ray ZR 125 is offered in two options: RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid.

The 2023 Yamaha Fascino and RayZR scooters are powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection technology, capable of producing 8 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. In addition, the 2023 version includes an OBD-II sensor and is E-20 fuel compliant, which allows the engine's vital data to be monitored in real-time to ensure peak performance.

The Intelligent Power Assist System, which incorporates a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system to provide additional linear power when the rider accelerates from a stop or climbs steep inclines, is one of the new features of the 2023 range. The scooters also have an automatic stop and start system for better fuel economy. The Yamaha Y-Connect App features a fuel consumption tracker, maintenance recommendations, last parking location, a malfunction notification, a revs dashboard, and also a rider ranking. The scooters also have a side-stand stand engine cut-off function and a combined braking system for added safety.

In terms of styling, the 2023 Yamaha Fascino and RayZR retain their original design but with new paint themes. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid disc variants now come in the all-new Dark Matte Blue colour, while the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid comes in two new paint schemes: Matte Black and Light Grey Vermillion. In addition, the Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid now comes in three new colours: Matte Red, Metallic Black, and Cyan Blue.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 scooters are now available with a starting price of Rs 78,600 and Rs 82,730, respectively.

