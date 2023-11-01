Tata Motors total sales up 5.89% at 82,954 units in October

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tata Motors registered an increase in sales to 82,954 units in October 2023.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 5.89 per cent rise in its total sales to 82,954 units in October 2023 compared to 78,335 units in the same month last year.

The total domestic sales stood at 80,825 units last month against 76,537 units in October 2022, a growth of 6 per cent, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in the domestic market were at 48,337 units compared to 45,217 units in the year-ago month, up 7 per cent, it added.

Overall electric passenger vehicle sales in international and domestic markets stood at 5,465 units compared to 4,277 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 28 per cent, Tata Motors said.

Its total commercial vehicle sales grew by 4 per cent last month to 34,317 units from 32,912 units in October 2022, it added.