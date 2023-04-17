Monday, April 17, 2023
     
Hyundai ready to launch new mini SUV Exter in India: Price, design, features

At a starting price of about Rs 5 lakh, Hyundai's next mini SUV, the Exter, will compete in India's entry-level SUV market.

India TV Auto Desk Edited By: India TV Auto Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2023 11:31 IST
Image Source : HTTPS://WWW.HYUNDAI.COM/IN/EN Hyundai's newest micro SUV, the Exter, to make its debut soon.

Hyundai has recently announced its eagerly anticipated forthcoming SUV, the Hyundai Exter. This new entry-level SUV is marketed as the company's micro SUV and is expected to compete in the market with brands like Tata Punch. The upcoming model is anticipated to be a volume driver.

Speaking about this, the COO of Hyundai Motor India, Tarun Garg, expressed his pride in the company's latest announcement, saying that they are thrilled to unveil the name of their upcoming SUV, the Hyundai Exter. He said the new model captures the essence of the Gen Z generation and provides them with a smart mobility solution to satiate their intrepid desires. He added that as the company's eighth SUV, they anticipate that the Hyundai Exter will greatly boost SUV sales growth and contribute to overall success.

In the upcoming weeks, the much-anticipated micro SUV is predicted to arrive in India, filling the void the Santro left in Hyundai's compact vehicle inventory.

Hyundai Exter: Expected Price

The Hyundai Exter is projected to have a starting price of approximately Rs. 5 lakh and is ready to provide a tempting blend of affordability, adaptability, and elegance. The automaker anticipates the Hyundai Exter to be a prominent competitor in the market as it looks to take advantage of the rising demand for entry-level SUVs.

Hyundai Exter: Specifications

Industry experts predict that the Hyundai Exter will only be offered in petrol models, reflecting the poor demand for compact diesel vehicles at the moment. Similar to the Grand i10 Nios, it is anticipated that the Exter would offer a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine. The groundbreaking iMT technology may also be used in the Exter, which is anticipated to be offered with both a manual and automatic transmission.

Exter is anticipated to be completely equipped with cutting-edge amenities, including linked technology, a sizable infotainment screen, LED lighting, and many more, much like other Hyundai vehicles.

