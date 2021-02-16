Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike. Check price, specifications

Image Source : TWITTER/@POWERDRIFT Honda CB350RS bike launch

Commenting on the expansion of the Big Wing network, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the company is on track to reach over 50 outlets by the end of March.

By the end of this month the company will have 35 outlets ready, he added.

Guleria said the all-new CB350RS is based on 'Road Sailing Concept – RS', which defines the "character of the bike's smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel and comfort for the rider".

The CB350RS is powered by an advanced 4-stroke 350cc engine which produces a maximum power of 15.5 kW@5500 rpm. It is equipped with an assist and slipper clutch that makes gear shifts smoother that ensures less fatigue and more comfort during a ride that involves frequent gear shifting.

It also has a digital-analogue meter that integrates details like torque control, ABS (anti-lock braking system), side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator and battery voltage.

When asked about the outlook for 2021, Ogata said while the year has just started, so far the results are better than last year but the demand needs to be watched carefully.

"We should be more optimistic...but we shall not be too much optimistic," he said.

