Transit of Venus in Cancer: Unfavourable for Libra and Aquarius; Leos can go abroad

Transit of Venus in Cancer

Aries

Taurus

For Aries people, this transit will bring happiness and peace. At this time you will take care of the comforts of your family and will try to give them more comfort. Don't take a decision in any case. In love life, you need to take a thoughtful decision. New job opportunities can also be created. You can progress in your career. Health should be taken care of. New means of entertainment can be found. Family members will respect you.

This transit of Venus will be auspicious for the Taurus people. There can be a small journey. Relations with siblings will be sweet. Everyone will live together in the family. There will be sweetness in the relationship with the spouse. The relations with the teachers of the students will be very good. You can move forward with some new thinking. The hobby of reading and writing will increase in you.

Gemini

There will be happiness in the family life of Gemini people. There will be some functions in the house. There can be economic benefits. There will be progress in business and it will move forward. The matter of someone's relationship will move forward. You need to take care of the soundness of the body. There will be an arrival of guests. There will be profit in ancestral business as well.

Cancer

This transit will be generally good for Cancerians. During this transit, good thoughts will come into your mind which will motivate you to think good. Your position in the job will be very good. This transit will be good from the point of view of health as well. There will be sweetness in hitched life.

Leo

You have good chances to go abroad under the influence of Venus transit in Cancer. Your salary may also increase. This transit is not good from the point of view of health. You can also buy a gadget during this transit. You may have a slight rift with your spouse, due to which a situation of tension may arise. You need to take full care of yourself. Consume plenty of water.

Virgo

This transit of Venus for Virgo will bring a time of possibilities for you. There are full chances of your economic progress. A marriage proposal may come for you. If you do some work following the advice of your friend, then you will be benefited. Will get a chance to fight economic challenges. Whatever money problem you are facing will go away. During this time you will be very successful in some plans. Will get the full support of siblings. Financially, good yoga will be made for you.

Libra

The transit of Venus is believed to increase problems for the people of Libra. You may have to face difficulties on the job. People associated with the field of politics should take more care of themselves. For those who are from the field of business, there is a very good chance for them to expand their business. Take a little care of your health. There will be progress in your work also this time. There will also be a promotion. Your relationship with your father will be very cordial during this transit. New opportunities may come in front of you. Be careful during this transit.

Scorpio

Happiness will increase in your life due to the effect of Venus transit. There are chances of going on a long journey. Can also go on a long journey with family members. Female members of the family will get more love. Will meet some new people. You will also get monetary benefits and you will get a chance to improve your financial condition. You will get benefits in family matters.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius people should behave well with women during this transit. There will be tension in family life. Health should be specially taken care of. Investing money will not be good for you. Don't share. There may be a possibility of defamation. Treat juniors well in the workplace, otherwise, you may have to face difficulties because of them.

Capricorn

For Capricorns, this transit will prove to increase happiness in your married life. You will get success in furthering your business. Which will benefit you. Take a decision only after listening to your spouse. You will be benefited. There is every possibility of a love marriage. Closeness will increase. Do not take any decision in haste, it is not right for you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to face some problems in the job. This transit will be considered favorable from the point of view of health. Father's health will remain good. Avoid eating too much outside. Ancestral property can become a cause of dispute. The more you work, the more you will profit. Exercise regularly and drink clean water. Due to this, your health will be very good.

Pisces

This transit will be good for love affairs. You will pay a lot of attention to education. You will get a lot from this and you will also benefit. There can be a possibility of a change in work place. During this time you can buy a new vehicle which will benefit you. Your intelligence will develop. Married people can get to hear new news. In a good way, you will get success in your love relationships.

