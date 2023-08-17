Sun transit in Leo: Taurus may be promotion; beneficial for Libra & THESE zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sun transit in Leo

According to astrology, change in planets and constellations is a normal process. Due to the change of planets, a special effect is seen on the zodiac signs. Among the Navagrahas, the Sun is considered the king of the planets. The process of transit of any planet from one zodiac sign to another is called transit of that planet. On August 17, 2023, the Sun God entered Leo. It is also called Singh Sankranti. Know how it will impact your zodiac sign.

Aries

The students of Aries will be greatly benefited from the arrival of the Sun in Leo. Due to paying more attention to their studies, they will be able to perform well. Not only this, but your romantic life is also going to be very good. In terms of money also, this period will be very favorable for you. During this time you can collect a lot of money. Your relations with colleagues and superiors will also be seen to improve.

Taurus

The people who are unemployed will get success in this period due to Sun coming in Leo for Taurus. The employed person will get cooperation from colleagues. There is a possibility of promotion at the workplace. Transfer can also be done at the desired place. There can be a dispute with the father in the family, be careful. While talking, keep in mind that your speech should not hurt anyone. You can get profit from the property during this period.

Gemini

This time is going to be favorable for the people of the Gemini zodiac, they will get the full support of their brother financially or the time will be good, new friends will be made, and any stalled government work will be completed in this period, this time is also good from business point of view, new deals are in hand. The money lent will be returned. Guests can come at home. Health Eye irritation and throat infection may occur, be alert.

Cancer

Sun will move from Cancer to Leo which will have the most positive effect on you and you will be able to protect yourself. Your family will also give you their full support. Students associated with research will also be seen doing better in their field. This period will prove to be beneficial for those who are associated with or working in the field of finance.

Leo

The energy of the people of this zodiac will increase when the sun enters Leo. Along with this, your confidence will also be full. As a result of which you will be seen to be successful in your field of work. Along with this, your health condition will also improve. Still, do not be negligent towards your health. Keep doing yoga and exercise, your health will remain good.

Virgo

The transit of the Sun in Leo for Virgo will make them financially strong, there will be windfall gains, and new opportunities will be available in the business. Will implement the planned plan in this period, will get benefit in it, will get support from old friends, students will progress in the field of education, this transit is not beneficial from the point of view of health, you may have to face stomach related diseases, take nutritious food and avoid hand and leg pain. There can be complaints.

Libra

The people of the Libra zodiac will get immense business benefits from the transit of the Sun God. The new business will gain momentum. People who are looking for a job will get a good job and the employed people will get promotions.

Scorpio

Vashi Raja Yoga formed due to Sun's transit in Leo will be very auspicious for Scorpio people. You will get success in work and business, as well as getting property from your father can be beneficial. Sun will travel in your house of action. The Vashi Raja Yoga formed by the Sun Transit will be very good for the people of these zodiac signs.

Sagittarius

The transit of the Sun in Leo is going to be very special for Sagittarius people. Sun will visit the lucky place of Sagittarius. In such a situation, luck will be with you and there will be many benefits. There will be profit in your business and trade also. Due to business, chances of your travel are being created. If you want to study abroad, then your wish will be fulfilled.

Capricorn

This transit will be favorable for the native of Capricorn. In this period, the people who are looking for a life partner will get success. There will be progress in business business, the person will spend money on small things of necessity in the household. A pleasant atmosphere will prevail in the family. You can plan to go on a short trip with the family. The mind will be happy due to financial gain in business. Will be ready to fulfill the wish of the child. Don't take decisions in anger, otherwise, there may be a loss. Health will be normal.

Aquarius

Enemies will be defeated due to the transit of the Sun in Leo for the people of Aquarius. Opponents will not dare to come in front of the native. Financially, this time will be normal, but due to high expenses, you may feel a little stressed. There may be ideological differences with the life partner, due to which an atmosphere of discord will be created in the house, and the life partner's health may deteriorate, be cautious. Students will get success in this period. Job profession Jatak can get a promotion during this period. Relations with the officers will be strong, can travel for work, and avoid unnecessary debate during this period. Health Headache and irritation in the eyes may be encountered.

Pisces

Your health will improve a lot with this transit of the Sun. You will appear in good health because, with the help of Sun God, you will have a strong immune system. Along with this, this time will also be beneficial for the students preparing for competitive exams. Talking about careers, those people who are working in administrative or government positions will get positive results. With the transit of the Sun in Leo, you will get full support from your maternal uncle.

