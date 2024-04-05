Solar Eclipse in April 2024: Virgos to feel decrease in self-confidence, know its effect on all zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Solar Eclipse in April 2024

Solar eclipse is going to occur on 8 April 2024. This will be the first solar eclipse of this year. From a scientific point of view, a solar eclipse is just an astronomical phenomenon, but from a religious point of view, it is not considered auspicious. According to astrology, everything around us is affected during the eclipse period. In such a situation, one should avoid doing some work. Let us tell you that before the solar eclipse, the first lunar eclipse of the year took place on March 25, which was not visible in India, hence its effect was also not valid here. In such a situation, this question is coming into the minds of people whether the solar eclipse on 8th April will be visible in India or not and what will be its effect? So let us know from astrologer Chirag Daruwalla, at what time will the first solar eclipse of the year take place on April 8 and affect all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries

The first solar eclipse of the year is considered very auspicious for the people of Aries zodiac sign. The first half of the day is auspicious for starting any new work. Your work that has been stuck for years will slowly start getting done. People working will get full support from their boss.

Taurus

The first solar eclipse of the year is considered beneficial for Taurus people. Your income may increase. Employed people will get many such tasks, which can also become the reason for their promotion. It is also possible to meet a friend. You can also spend some pleasant moments with your spouse.

Gemini

People of the Gemini zodiac will feel some mixed effects of this solar eclipse. If you are planning to make a new investment in real estate, you will have to postpone your decision for a few days. If you are thinking of purchasing a new vehicle then this would not be the right time. You will also need to take care of the elders in your house.

Cancer

The first solar eclipse of the year will prove beneficial for people with the Cancer zodiac sign. You will get relief from long-standing problems. Along with financial condition, positive changes will also be seen in personality. Will be able to give the right guidance to people. Will take advantage of new opportunities for progress. Health will improve.

Leo

People of Leo zodiac will feel the effects of this eclipse in a mixed manner on their family front. You will be busy with your family function. You will achieve success on the professional front with the help of your communication skills. You will be more polite to everyone around you, which will enhance your reputation. But there is a possibility of an increase in your expenses, which will affect your savings.

Virgo

This solar eclipse will internally affect the people of the Virgo zodiac sign. You will feel a decrease in self-confidence. You will feel yourself making efforts for introspection and self-control. You will plan to start some new work, but due to confusion, you will feel some difficulty in making decisions. There will be a lack of patience in your nature.

Libra

People of the Libra zodiac will fulfil their responsibilities well. You will try to complete your given tasks fast. You will benefit from your foreign contacts. If you are planning to go abroad then this will be a good time. But your unexpected expenses will increase.

Scorpio

People of Scorpio zodiac can expect the opening of some new sources of income. Your old investments may pay some profits. However, you will need to read the documents carefully before making new investments. You will also likely have complete control over your opponents and competitors.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will be busy with their work and professional front. You will feel mental pressure due to work in your office. Your seniors will interfere with your work, due to which you will feel mental disturbance. There is also a possibility of your unexpected transfer. There will be mental unrest due to some hindrances in your ongoing work.

Capricorn

The first solar eclipse of the year is considered beneficial for Capricorn people. People doing business may get new investors and clients. Today you will have good moments with your family. The day is considered good for students.

Aquarius

People of the Aquarius zodiac will work on a plan to start a new project, in which you will need to work hard. You will be likely to achieve success through hard efforts. During this time, you can plan short work-related trips. Your network will grow. But there will also be a possibility of sudden change in your work or sudden transfer.

Pisces

The solar eclipse is going to be mixed for the people of Pisces. Some new things may happen in the lives of people of this zodiac sign. You may receive some good news from your children. Business investment can give huge profits. People working will be successful in every field.