Solar and Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check the dates and timings of Surya and Chandra Grahan in October

It's time to start preparing for the upcoming solar and lunar eclipses in October of 2023. These celestial events are some of the most awe-inspiring spectacles in the night sky, and they are a must-see for any astronomy enthusiast. If you are unfamiliar with eclipses, they occur when one celestial object passes in front of another, blocking out its light. In the case of solar eclipses, the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, while in lunar eclipses, the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon.

In October 2023, there will be two eclipses: an annular solar eclipse on October 14th and a partial lunar eclipse on October 28th. Both of these eclipses are considered especially noteworthy because they will be visible from much of the world. To get the most out of these events, it will be important to know when and where they will be visible and to have an understanding of what makes them so special.

Solar Eclipse date: October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse begins (New Delhi): 11:29 PM, October 14, 2023

Solar Eclipse ends (New Delhi): 11:34 PM, October 14, 2023

The partial lunar eclipse on October 28th and it will be visible from much of the world including Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Australia.

Lunar Eclipse date: October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse begins (New Delhi): 11:31 PM, October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse ends (New Delhi): 3:36 AM, October 29, 2023

There are many reasons why these two eclipses are exciting events for any astronomer or astronomy enthusiast. For one thing, these eclipses will be visible from much of the world; this is rare in itself. In addition, they offer an opportunity to witness an awe-inspiring spectacle; solar eclipses are particularly impressive as they show off the Sun’s corona in full view. Finally, a lunar eclipse is an incredible sight to behold and it is something you won’t soon forget.

To get the most out of solar and lunar eclipses in October of 2023, it’s important to plan and prepare properly. Make sure you know when and where each eclipse is going to be visible, as well as what makes them so special.

