Raksha Bandhan 2023: Tie rakhi to your brother according to the Zodiac Signs. Know WHY

The festival of Raksha Bandhan signifies the love and relationship between brother and sister. On this day sisters tie Rakshasutra on their brother's wrist and wish him a long and healthy life. Brothers give gifts to their sisters and promise to protect them throughout their lives, so special attention should be paid to mantras, rules, and auspicious times while tying this Rakshasutra related to the brother-sister relationship. According to astrology, on the day of Rakshabandhan, brothers should tie rakhi of different colors according to their zodiac signs.

This strengthens the relationship and protects the brother from all troubles. Also, know which color Rakhi should be tied to his brother on Raksha Bandhan according to the zodiac sign.

Aries

If your brother's zodiac sign is Aries, then it will be auspicious to tie a red-colored rakhi to him on the day of Raksha Bandhan. This increases love in the brother-sister relationship. Apart from this, you can also tie pink and yellow rakhi.

Taurus

It is auspicious for Taurus people to tie white or sky-colored rakhi. If your brother's zodiac sign is also Taurus, then on Raksha Bandhan, he should tie a white and sky-colored rakhi.

Gemini

The green color is considered auspicious for Gemini people, so tying a green rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is considered auspicious for them. Apart from this, you can also tie blue and pink colored rakhi.

Cancer

According to astrology, if your brother's zodiac sign is Cancer, then you can tie a white or light yellow rakhi to your brother on Raksha Bandhan. This brings happiness and prosperity to the life of the brother.

Leo

According to astrology, tying orange-colored rakhi is said to be auspicious for the people of the Leo zodiac sign. This strengthens the brother-sister relationship.

Virgo

If your brother's zodiac sign is Virgo, then you can tie pistachio green or pink colored rakhi to him.

Libra

You can tie light yellow, white, and blue bright colored rakhi to the brothers of the Libra zodiac.

Scorpio

Mars is the lord of the people of the Scorpio zodiac and Mars is related to red color, so if a sister ties a red-colored rakhi to her brothers, then it is considered very auspicious.

Sagittarius

In astrology, Jupiter is considered to be the lord of Sagittarius, so it is considered most auspicious to tie yellow-colored rakhi to the brothers of this zodiac sign on Raksha Bandhan.

Capricorn

Brothers with Capricorn can be tied blue or multicolored rakhi on Raksha Bandhan.

Aquarius

Blue, black, or dark colors are auspicious for Aquarius people, so tie rakhi of these colors on Raksha Bandhan. By this one gets the blessings of Shani Dev and gets progress in the field of work.

Pisces

If your brother's zodiac sign is Pisces, then tie a yellow-colored rakhi to him on Raksha Bandhan. This gives relief from all kinds of diseases.

